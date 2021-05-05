Ewshot crash: Driver killed 'was beautiful soul'
A 22-year-old man who died after a crash involving a car and van was "a beautiful generous soul", his family has said.
Hayden Perrin, from Chineham, Hampshire, died in hospital after the car he was driving collided with a van on the A287, near Ewshot, at about 21:20 BST on 23 April.
In a tribute, released by police, his family also said: "He was a larger than life character who lit up the room."
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Mr Perrin's family added: "He loved his family and friends. Our world will never be the same."
Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision were ongoing.
The force has also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
