BBC News

Hampshire water supplies disrupted after storm

Published
image captionCustomers in parts of Hampshire have been left with no water or low pressure

Two schools and a Covid-19 testing centre have closed after water supplies were disrupted when a storm cut power to a major reservoir.

The outage at Yew Hill reservoir has also affected homes in Southampton, Winchester, Owslebury and Twyford, Southern Water said.

It added "priority customers" would be sent bottled water.

Merryoak Covid-19 testing centre in Southampton and Netley Abbey junior and infant schools have closed.

The schools said the local water supply stopped at about 07:00 BST.

Southern Water has not given any further details or said when supplies might be restored.

image captionNetley Abbey junior and infant schools have closed

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.