May Day Morris dancers wear blue makeup over racism fears
- Published
A group of Morris dancers have changed their face paint from black to blue following concerns over racism.
Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Men showcased their new look at a performance near Hook, Hampshire, to mark the May Day dawn earlier.
It follows concerns about using black-face raised by the Black Lives Matter movement last year.
Dancer John Ellis, 70, said it was "by far and away the biggest change" in the group's 30-year history.
Mr Ellis said other Morris troupes had adapted their face paints to different colours too, with some going green and a group in Kent opting for yellow and black stripes.
He said the tradition of covering faces with soot derived from poor farm workers in the 1400s who would use it to disguise themselves so they could beg - which was illegal at the time.
That historical tradition "died out", he said, but was revived in the 1970s by Border Morris dancers - a dance type which originated in villages along the border of England and Wales.
"We adopted this idea because the dancing is really easy, good fun and we quite like the idea of dancing in disguise," Mr Ellis added.
He said there were only three people in the audience on Saturday morning, including a photographer and cafe owner, but felt this was "pretty good" given the performance took place shortly after 05:00 BST.
Mr Ellis said it was "fantastic" to be back performing after a 16-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cross-county group the Joint Morris Organisations had issued a statement in June last year calling for dancing groups to eliminate the use of full-face black makeup.
