Covid: Wightlink resumes Portsmouth-Ryde FastCat route

Published
image copyrightWightlink
image captionThe last sailing on the route between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head was Christmas Eve

A passenger ferry service between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight has resumed after a four-month break due to the pandemic.

The Wightlink catamaran service stopped on 24 December because it was not viable to continue with reduced demand during coronavirus restrictions.

The service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head resumed earlier on an hourly timetable, the operator said.

Face masks must be worn and numbers are reduced to allow social distancing.

Chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "We know it's been a long wait for our regular FastCat customers and we thank them for their patience.

"We are delighted that we can now reinstate our Portsmouth to Ryde service as demand for leisure travel starts to increase."

In line with the next relaxation of lockdown restrictions on 17 May, Wightlink is expected to increase sailings for its Lymington to Yarmouth and Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry routes.

The government is expected to announce one week in advance whether the restrictions will be eased as planned.

