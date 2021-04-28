Ex-paratrooper's jump from helicopter confirmed as world record
A former paratrooper who leapt from a helicopter into the sea without a parachute has had his jump confirmed as a world record.
John Bream, 34, nicknamed "the Flying Fish", dropped from a helicopter off the Hampshire coast in October 2020.
Guinness confirmed the 131ft (40m) jump was the highest from an aircraft into water.
Mr Bream carried out the stunt to raise awareness of suicide among military veterans.
The former member of the Parachute Regiment, from Havant, fell briefly unconscious after hitting the water at about 80mph (130km/h).
He was taken to hospital as a precaution after being hauled from the sea by support divers, but later said he just had a "bit of a sore backside".
Having confirmation of the world record was "fantastic", he said.
"It really makes all the hard training, long drives, early mornings and cold water worth it," he added
"I'm so happy to have raised the awareness of veteran suicide, and to help, as I tackled this huge challenge."
He added he had "more daredevil stunts in the pipeline".
Guinness previously said it did not have any other previous holders for the record title.
