Portsmouth stabbing: Man denies murdering Billy Green

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionBilly Green, 26, died at the scene after being stabbed on Monday afternoon

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a man was found fatally stabbed outside a block of flats.

Billy Green, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene at Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, on 11 January.

Lewis Green, of Tewkesbury Close in the city, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear for trial at the same court on 6 September.

