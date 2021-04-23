Southampton man found to have stabbed policeman in the neck
A man stabbed a policeman in the neck, chin and arm when the officer visited his home, a jury has found.
Officers forced entry to the flat in Portswood Road, Southampton, on 15 October to check on the man's welfare, police said.
Timothy Walsh, 51, who was previously deemed unfit to stand trial, carried out the attack, a jury at Winchester Crown Court recorded.
He is due to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on 20 May.
Officers broke into the flat after spending 40 minutes knocking on the door and trying to make phone contact, police said.
Mr Walsh appeared without warning with a knife and ran towards them, police added.
He was found by the jury to have carried out an act of wounding with intent.
He was also held to have assaulted two police officers and two mental health workers on previous occasions in 2019 and 2020.
The trial was held to establish facts rather than guilt because of Mr Walsh's mental condition.
Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: "This was a terrifying incident for all the officers involved.
"Fortunately, whilst the officer who was stabbed in the neck sustained serious injuries, he has made a good recovery and has since returned to work."
"We know that our job does come with an element of risk, but we cannot under-estimate the huge impact this has had on the officer, his family, colleagues and the wider police family."