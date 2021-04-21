James Nash killing: Gunman died in high-speed police chase
A man who had just shot dead a children's author died in a motorbike crash as police chased him at speeds of up to 161mph, an inquest has heard.
Alex Sartain attacked next-door neighbour James Nash on 5 August after wrongly becoming convinced he was part of a Russian plot to spread Covid.
Mr Sartain died later that day when he hit a tree in the pursuit on the A343 near Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.
Mr Sartain, 34, used a homemade shotgun to kill 42-year-old Mr Nash in his front garden in Upper Enham, near Andover, Hampshire.
The inquest at Hampshire Coroner's Court heard he had a long history of mental health problems, had become paranoid about Mr Nash and believed he was being tracked by NASA, the CIA and FBI.
After the shooting, Mr Sartain went to his father's motorcycle repair shop and seemed "agitated" before leaving in a "rage", the coroner was told.
He was then seen trying to ride his Yamaha motorcycle into a police officer who was sent to the scene of the shooting.
A police helicopter tracked Mr Sartain, who was seen waving at their camera, and recorded him reaching a speed of 161mph.
Mr Sartain's motorbike clipped a car travelling in the opposite direction on the Doiley Hill stretch of the road, causing him to lose control and smash into a tree.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died instantly from "multiple catastrophic injuries".
He had been disqualified from driving at the time, had cannabis in his system and a small amount of alcohol - under the drink-drive limit - was found in his blood.
