Southampton Airport: Paul Holmes MP reveals death threat
- Published
An MP has received a death threat following his support for the extension of Southampton Airport's runway.
The member for Eastleigh Paul Holmes posted a copy of the message on social media, signed by "James Weight", which said he would be "taken and killed".
The Conservative had backed Southampton Airport's successful campaign to lengthen its runway
Mr Holmes said he wanted to "name and shame" such threats and had reported it to the police.
Southampton Airport wants to extend the runway by 164m (538ft) to facilitate the use of larger planes for holiday flights.
The proposals were eventually voted through earlier this month by Lib Dem-controlled Eastleigh Borough Council, despite objections by campaigners and some local authorities over noise and pollution.
Mr Holmes had backed the plans as "vital" for the local economy and set up a petition in favour after they were initially rejected by the council's planning committee.
He posted a copy of the message he received on Tuesday which said: "Your support for this criminally stupid airport expansion has put a mark on your head, son."
"Nothing will stop me aiming to do the right thing for my constituency," Mr Holmes posted in reply.
The BBC has contacted police for comment.
