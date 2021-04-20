Waterlooville crash: Car driver dies in lorry collision
A car driver has died following a collision involving two cars and a lorry.
Police were called at 11:42 BST to junction three of the A3(M) near Waterlooville, Hampshire.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger from the same car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The northbound carriageway was closed between the exit and entry slip roads for about six hours.
Relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.
