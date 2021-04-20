Sarm Heslop: Search continues six weeks after woman vanished
The search continues for a British woman who vanished from a yacht off the US Virgin Islands six weeks ago.
Sarm Heslop was reported missing from boyfriend Ryan Bane's boat moored off St John on 8 March in the early hours.
Police have searched the island and its coastline using divers, drones and dogs but have yet to confirm if she was onboard the catamaran on 7 March.
Mr Bane, the last person to have seen her, "has declined detectives' request for an interview" according to police.
The 41-year-old former flight attendant, is known to have had dinner in St John with US citizen Mr Bane on Sunday, 7 March.
Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) spokesman Toby Derima said detectives had not been able to "independently confirm that Ms Heslop arrived onto the Siren Song on March 7".
He added there were "no restrictions on Mr Bane".
Ms Heslop, from Southampton, had been staying onboard the catamaran and was reported missing to police by Mr Bane at 02:30 local time on 8 March.
Her possessions, including her bank cards and mobile phone, were still onboard when she vanished.
Mr Derima said VIPD had canvassed the island and "utilized various investigative efforts, to include land and water searches. The investigation into the disappearance of Ms Heslop continues".
The police force said the investigation was also being assisted by the FBI and police in the UK.
Friends of Ms Heslop in the UK said: "As hard as it is to feel so helpless, we are so grateful for all the efforts being made and we place our trust in the authorities as we wait and pray for news of our beloved friend."
The friends have set up a Missing Sarm Heslop Facebook page to share information about her disappearance.
