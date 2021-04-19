Portsmouth university 'cyber incident' reported to police
A computer threat which has partially shut down a university campus has been reported to police and security experts.
The University of Portsmouth said a "cyber incident" had affected some of its IT systems.
It said it was working to secure them and was not aware of any computer data being stolen.
The campus, which has been closed to most students for more than a week, will remain shut until Wednesday.
The university has not provided further details about the threat.
In a statement it said: "The university has been impacted by a cyber incident that has affected some of our IT systems, which remain offline.
"We have informed the relevant authorities, including the police and appropriate regulators."
It said "cyber security partners" were working to contain the issue and prevent future incidents.
Previously the university advised students to study remotely if possible while those who were required to be on campus were asked not to log on to the IT network.
The campus' main buildings, including the university library, had been due to reopen earlier.
