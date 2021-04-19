James Nash killing: Gunman 'convinced author was Russian spy'
- Published
A man with a long history of mental illness shot a children's author after becoming wrongly convinced he was a Russian spy, an inquest has heard.
James Nash, 42, was attacked in his garden in Upper Enham, Hampshire, on 5 August and died three days later.
The gunman, Alex Sartain, was his next-door neighbour and died in a motorbike crash on the same day, Hampshire Coroner's Court was told.
The coroner recorded a conclusion that Mr Nash was unlawfully killed.
The hearing was told Mr Sartain's mental health problems dated back to 2008 and his father had tried to raise concerns with a GP in June last year but "only got as far as the receptionist".
John Sartain said his son had become paranoid that Mr Nash, who had previously worked in the aerospace industry and was vice chairman of the parish council, was trying to control him.
The inquest was told Mr Sartain, 34, had been heard "muttering" in the days before the attack about Mr Nash working for Russian president Vladimir Putin, NASA and being involved in a conspiracy related to Covid.
On the day of the attack, Mr Nash was working in his front garden when raised voices were heard by his wife Sarah Nash - who had been on a video call indoors - followed by a bang.
"As soon as I opened the front door I could see a man in full black leathers stamping on the face of my husband who was flat out on the ground," Mrs Nash said.
She said she tried to distract Mr Sartain from attacking her husband further as he shouted about his conspiracy theories before being able to run for help.
Mr Sartain had previously been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and was under the care of a community mental health team until April last year, it was heard.
Coroner Jason Pegg said a letter discharging him into the care of a GP was sent by the community mental health team to the Adelaide Medical Centre in Andover.
"That discharge letter... was never seen by the GP. Instead the letter was received by the administration staff at the practice and never passed on as perhaps it should have been," he added.
The coroner added that it "cannot be ascertained" whether Mr Sartain would have been detained in June if his father's concerns had been passed on by the GP's receptionist.
He said he would not be writing a continuing threat to life report as a new partnership was now running the surgery and practices had changed.
An inquest into Mr Sartain's death will be held on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.