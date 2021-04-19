Couple marry in Southampton hospital for transplant-wait son
- Published
A couple held their wedding in hospital so their two-year-old son, who needs a heart transplant, could be with them.
Jimmy Francis and Suzie Small had planned to marry near their home in Basingstoke but their son Romeo is unable to leave Southampton Children's Hospital due to his heart condition.
Mrs Francis said: "We weren't bothered where we got married, just as long as he was there."
Hospital chaplain Sue Pitkin said staff had "gone above and beyond".
Romeo was diagnosed with a rare heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy, at 10 months old, has suffered cardiac arrest and went through open heart surgery.
He is being treated at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) as the family awaits a heart transplant.
"The nurses did an amazing job and took away the stress of arranging a wedding. We can't thank them enough," said Mrs Francis.
Ms Pitkin said it was the first time she had officiated at a wedding in hospital and it had been "a huge responsibility as well as a delight".
A special licence had to be issued by the Archbishop of Canterbury's office to allow her to marry the couple.
"On the day everyone in PICU, staff and the Friends of PICU charity, pulled out all the stops to make the chapel look beautiful and to enable Romeo to enjoy his parents' wedding.
"What an amazing and joyful occasion, a day that I will never forget."
His parent's have been documenting his story on their Romeo's Broken Heart blog to raise awareness around the importance of organ donation.