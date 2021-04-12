Gosport woman sentenced for falsely imprisoning paramedics
A woman has been sentenced for trapping two paramedics in a property.
The pair were reportedly threatened with a knife and detained at an address in Tudor Close, Gosport, Hampshire, on 13 September 2020, police said.
Kylie Mancell pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker.
The 33-year-old, of Tudor Close, was handed a two-year community order including a drug rehabilitation requirement at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The paramedics were kept in the property for about 20 minutes but no-one was hurt, police said previously.
