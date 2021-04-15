New Forest pony sales yard fire 'shattering'
A fire that badly damaged a sales yard for New Forest ponies has been "shattering", its operator has said.
The purpose-built wooden compound at Beaulieu Road caught alight earlier this month when an apparently deliberate vehicle fire spread.
The famous New Forest ponies have been traded at the site for decades.
The New Forest Livestock Society, which runs the sales, said there was no indication as to when auctions at the site were likely to resume.
The current timber compound was rebuilt in 2002 to take account of modern specifications for animal sales. However, trading of ponies has taken place at the site for decades.
It is managed by the New Forest Livestock Society, with volunteers fundraising and maintaining the facility.
Lucinda Lang, from the society, said: "It's just shattering. The sales yard holds so much history and tradition.
"Local residents have also been shocked by such a reckless act."
Pony sale events had been suspended during the Covid pandemic, although online auctions had taken place to allow the trade to continue.
Ms Lang said the society was still assessing the extent of the damage and how it could be rebuilt.
The New Forest's ponies are owned by commoners who live in properties with ancient rights attached, allowing them to graze livestock on the open forest.
'Absolute disaster'
Commoner Mark Ferrett said the compound was "essential and steeped in history".
"It's an absolute disaster," he said, adding: "It's part of the heritage and economy of the working forest.
"People come from all over the country - the sales are important for the blood lines which developed through centuries.
"There is nothing like the atmosphere of Beaulieu Road when the commoners get together. It's a very sad day for the New Forest."
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to Beaulieu Road shortly after midnight on 8 April to a "rapidly-developing" vehicle fire, which spread to the wooden structure.
Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the blaze were continuing.
