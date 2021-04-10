Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry halted 'as a precaution'
A troubled chain ferry has been suspended again.
Isle of Wight Council said Floating Bridge 6, which links Cowes and East Cowes, had been halted "as a precaution".
It said there were "concerns regarding a prow cable" which would be inspected by engineers on Monday.
The ferry has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017 including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
When the ferry is out of action a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour via Newport of up to 11 miles (18km).
