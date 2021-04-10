Southampton Airport runway extension approved
Controversial plans to extend the runway at Southampton Airport have been agreed following a 19-hour debate.
Airport bosses want to extend the runway by 164m (538ft) to allow longer-haul flights, which they say will create more than 1,000 jobs.
The decision was made by Eastleigh Borough Council's full council after the plans were rejected by the local area committee.
Broadcaster Chris Packham is among those opposed to the plans.
The meeting, which started on Thursday, concluded with a vote during the early hours of Saturday.
Twenty-two councillors voted in favour, with 13 against and one abstention.
Hundreds of people watched the debate, which was held online because of coronavirus restrictions.
Airport bosses argued the runway extension was "vital" for the site's future but campaigners and some local authorities raised objections over noise and pollution.
Planning officers had recommended to approve the expansion.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the number of people affected by noise would go from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033, if the expansion went ahead.
But officers said the impacts would be mitigated by the installation of sound insulation and a limit of three million passengers a year.
They said the expansion would create more than 1,000 jobs, boost the local economy and result in a £15m investment.
Broadcaster and environmental campaigner Chris Packham was among those opposed to the plans.
Ahead of last month's meeting, he said: "It's a very plain decision. We either change our minds at this point or we forsake our future and that of our children and grandchildren."
The expansion was officially proposed in 2019 and since then there have been four public consultations.
