Romsey crash: Car left embedded in conservatory
- Published
A car smashed through a wall and into a conservatory at a retirement complex.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Nightingale House in Great Well Drive, Romsey, shortly after midday on Thursday.
The vehicle, reported to have been driven by a visitor to the site, ploughed into the building from a car park, passing through a walkway, a pillar and a low garden wall.
No-one was injured, police said.
Richard Smith, from Grange Management which operates the complex, said there was no-one in the conservatory at the time of the crash.
He said: "A gentleman visiting a neighbouring scheme chose our scheme to try to turn around in. I think he may have pressed the accelerator instead of the brake."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said experts assessed the safety of the damaged conservatory before leaving it in the care of building managers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.