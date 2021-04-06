Driver in court over Winchester school bus bridge crash
- Published
The driver of a school bus which had its roof torn off by a railway bridge has appeared in court charged with causing injury by dangerous driving.
Three children were left with "life-changing" injuries and 12 suffered minor injuries when the bus crashed in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, Hampshire.
The double-decker was taking 74 pupils aged between 11 and 16 to Henry Beaufort School on 10 September.
Driver Martin Walker appeared at Basingstoke Magistrate's Court.
The 36-year-old from Southampton was released on bail and will next appear in court on 5 May.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.