Drugs supplier trial: Two men guilty of Gurinderjit Rai murder
Two men have been convicted of the "planned assassination" of a drugs supplier in a dispute over a large debt and the theft of cocaine and cannabis.
Gurinderjit Rai, 41, was found shot dead in a parked car in a rural lay-by at Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Shots were fired from a Mercedes saloon car containing Aston Hannis and Charlie Statham, Winchester Crown Court heard.
They were found guilty of murder and two other men were convicted of manslaughter.
During the trial, jurors heard Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, was a dealer who supplied cocaine and cannabis to the Winchester area.
Mr Rai, known as G, had been his supplier but "tensions" had risen after a safe house where Hannis kept his drugs was broken into.
Hannis was also said to have owed his victim more than £115,000.
Shotgun 'execution'
The prosecution said when Mr Rai arrived at a rendezvous point in Corhampton on the night of 12 July, he was expecting Hannis to repay him some of the money he owed.
Prosecutors said Hannis and Charlie Statham, 30, from Winchester, "carried out the execution" with a sawn-off shotgun.
There were cries from the public gallery when they were each unanimously found guilty of murder.
Paul White, 27, also from Winchester, and Corin Barlow, 41, from Horley, were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by majority verdicts.
Prosecutors said Barlow supplied the weapon and White drove to meet to meet Hannis and Statham after the Mercedes saloon car they were driving was disposed of.
Mr Rai, originally from Eastleigh but living in Cheshire, was found dead by horse riders in Shepherds Farm Lane the following morning.
All four are due to be sentenced on 23 April.
Phillip Hodan, 43, from Owslebury, was found not guilty of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
