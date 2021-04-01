Portsmouth newborn baby death: Woman charged with concealing birth
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with concealing the birth of a child after a newborn girl was found dead.
The baby was discovered in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on 25 January last year.
Lisa Blagden, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with concealing a birth by disposing of a child's dead body.
Ms Blagden is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 7 April.
The wording of the charge alleges the woman concealed "the birth of a child of which you had been delivered by disposition of the dead body".
Hampshire Constabulary previously said the baby was born at 39 weeks - which is full-term - but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
