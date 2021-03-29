Covid: Southampton saliva test trial suspended
- Published
A saliva testing scheme for coronavirus, currently being carried out in Southampton schools, has been suspended over problems with a new laboratory.
The test allows people to collect their own sample by spitting into a pot.
A new lab at Chilworth in Surrey has encountered unspecified issues which is limiting its capacity.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Saliva Testing Programme said capacity would increase "over the coming weeks".
The University of Southampton and a number of schools in the city have been involved in the RT-LAMP scheme, in which participants spit into a container once a week, with results usually given within 24 hours.
Jane Bailey, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight's testing programme, confirmed schools run by the Aspire Trust, like Cantell School in Southampton, had been affected.
However, she said the lab was continuing to offer saliva testing to a number of schools.
University Hospitals Southampton said regular testing of staff and students would continue after the Easter break.
It added it was communicating with staff and students about "additional arrangements" that would be offered next term.
Head teacher at Cantell School, Harry Kutty, said the news was "disappointing" but added the school would "revert back to testing in this way when the issues are resolved because it is simple and easy to carry out, and has been highly effective".
A letter to school parents revealed the university and secondary schools involved would now switch to greater use of lateral flow tests.
Primary schools would continue with the saliva tests as the new lab can process small numbers of samples.
A contract with a government lab in Surrey expired last week, which has further constrained the current testing.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?