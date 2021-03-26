Southampton Airport runway decision put back after rejection
- Published
Plans to extend Southampton Airport's runway have been rejected by planning chiefs after a two-day meeting.
Eastleigh's Local Area Committee voted five to three against the 164m (538ft) extension to allow longer-haul flights.
The matter will now go to a full council meeting on 8 April where the proposals will be decided.
Airport bosses said it was "vital" for the site's future but campaigners and some local authorities have raised major objections.
Planning officers recommended to approve the expansion, despite concerns over noise pollution.
The officers' report found that if the expansion went ahead, the number of people affected by airport noise would go up from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033.
But they also emphasised it would create more than 1,000 jobs and contribute to the local economy.
In the second day of debate, councillors made impassioned speeches about the environment, economy and jobs.
Councillor Alex Bourne said it was "a huge decision on our shoulders".
"Whilst the report doesn't say the airport is going to close, it is easy to read between the lines," he said.
Councillor Wayne Irish added: "It's a matter of balance, it's balancing the economy, jobs, the future of our planet."
Councillor Paul Bicknell said refusing the runway extension would not save carbon emissions because people would simply travel to other airports and fly from there instead.
He said: "We don't get a reduction in carbon overall and we put the airport in jeopardy."
But Councillor Daniel Clarke said: "By refusing this application we will not be closing the airport. By voting for refusal we are simply stopping the dramatic impact on carbon emissions."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.