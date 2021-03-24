Yateley car shooting: Fourth arrest over 'attempted murder'
A fourth person has been arrested in an attempted murder investigation after a car was shot at in Hampshire.
Police said a Mercedes was targeted in Reading Road at the junction with Darby Green in Yateley on 16 March. Police said no-one was injured in the incident.
A 19-year-old woman, from Aldershot, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
She remains in police custody.
It comes after police arrested a boy, 17, from Crowthorne, Berkshire, on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released on bail.
A 21-year-old man, from Ash Vale, Surrey, was previously charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A man, 23 and from Yateley, was also previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
