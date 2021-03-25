Southampton Airport's runway extension bid to be decided
- Published
The decision on plans to lengthen Southampton Airport's runway will be made later.
After 18 months, Eastleigh councillors will decide whether to approve an extension of 164m (538ft).
Airport bosses said it was "vital" for the site's future but campaigners and some local authorities have raised major objections.
On Wednesday, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership said it was "necessary for future economic prosperity".
Planning officers have recommended the local area committee for Eastleigh Borough Council approve the expansion plans, despite concerns over noise pollution.
Their report found if the expansion went ahead, the number of people affected by airport noise would go up from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033.
But officers also emphasised it would create more than 1,000 jobs and contribute to the local economy.
The plans also include 600 extra parking spaces in the long-stay car park and a blast screen built to the north of the proposed runway extension.
'Expansion is irresponsible'
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, campaigners have been objecting to the expansion since it was officially proposed in 2019 and there have since been four public consultations.
Local authorities, including Southampton and Winchester city councils, Test Valley Borough Council, four parish councils, as well as Bournemouth Airport, Southern Gas Networks and Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, all objected to the plans on the grounds of noise and climate change.
Angela Cotton, from Airport Expansion Opposition Southampton (AXO), said the group would continue to fight the idea.
She added: "The noise impacts are unacceptable and not adequately mitigated, the economic case is not strong enough to justify the harm to 46,000 people under the flight path, and expanding an airport in the face of climate change is irresponsible."
Airport operations director, Steve Szalay, said noise complaints had been taken into account and promised money for noise insulation.
He added: "This is a massive decision. It is important to view all factors together - you can't just focus on a single factor, such as noise."
In an open letter to the council, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership backed the extension plans.
The letter said: "A decision to refuse the application risks bringing the 110 years of aviation in Eastleigh to an end.
"It will be disastrous for the local economy at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is having a devastating economic impact; particularly in sectors that benefit from the connectivity that Southampton Airport provides."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.