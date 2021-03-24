Southampton garage fire leads to exclusion zone
An exclusion zone has been set up in a city centre after a garage caught fire.
Crews were called to the blaze at the workshop, used for vehicle repairs and bodywork, in Old Redbridge Road, Southampton, at about 06:40 GMT.
The building is "100% affected by fire", with over 50 firefighters working to "protect surrounding buildings", the fire service said.
People living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke is drifting from the fire.
Police said the road and part of the Redbridge Causeway remained closed with a 200m (660ft) cordon in place "as a safety precaution".
Hampshire Constabulary has urged members of the public to "find an alternative route and avoid the area".
No injuries have been reported, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
