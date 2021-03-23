Covid: Banksy painting raises £14.4m for NHS charities
- Published
A Banksy painting depicting a young boy playing with a nurse doll has raised £14.4m for NHS charities after being sold at auction.
Game Changer, by the anonymous graffiti artist, appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.
Auction house Christie's had described the 1m (3ft) x 1m work as a "universal tribute" to those fighting coronavirus.
A reproduction of the canvas will remain on display at the hospital.
Banksy had previously said the £9.9m received for his piece Devolved Parliament was the highest ever paid for one of his paintings.
The artwork was delivered to the hospital in May with a note, which said: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."
It was hung near the emergency department and staff told the BBC at the time that it had helped boost morale.
Auctioneer Jussi Pylkkanen said Banksy's pledge to donate the proceeds to the NHS was "an incredible gesture" and described the sale as a "historic moment".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?