New Forest Council leader resigns after scrap yard conviction
- Published
The leader of a council has resigned after being convicted of environmental offences.
At a court hearing earlier this month, Barry Rickman of New Forest District Council pleaded guilty to charges linked to a scrap yard he co-owns.
In a tweet on Monday, the council said Mr Rickman had resigned as leader with "immediate effect".
Deputy leader Edward Heron is now acting leader until the council appoints a replacement on 12 April.
Liberal Democrats had called for the Conservative leader to step down after he pleaded guilty to allowing waste that was not covered by a permit to be handled at the scrap yard in Sway.
The 63-year-old and his brother, Robert Rickman, 67, who jointly owns the yard, appeared before magistrates in Southampton on 12 March.
'Family matter'
The council leader pleaded guilty to knowingly allowing a person to operate a waste operation not covered by an environmental permit.
His brother pleaded guilty to operating the waste operation in Mead End Road for "end-of-life vehicles" that were not covered by a permit.
Magistrates gave the brothers until 14 July to dispose of all scrap vehicles and waste, including asbestos, and provide waste transfer notes to the Environment Agency.
Chair of New Forest Lib Dems Jack Davies had said his party was "disappointed" Mr Rickman had been "flouting" environmental regulations.
Barry Rickman, who is also a member of the New Forest National Park Authority, previously said: "This issue is in respect of an historic personal family matter I also wish to resolve.
"I look forward to working with the Environment Agency to achieve that."
The brothers are due to be sentenced on 28 July.
