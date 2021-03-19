Covid: Suspended Hythe Ferry set for council cash
A ferry service on Southampton Water is set to receive council funding after announcing it had run out of money because of the lockdown.
The operator of the currently suspended Hythe Ferry had said it could not afford to resume crossings when coronavirus restrictions ease.
Hampshire County Council said it would provide £7,500 a month, along with support for the Gosport Ferry.
Hythe Ferry said it would still be several months before any restart.
Hampshire County Council said it was giving aid of £15,000 for the Gosport Ferry and the monthly payment for Hythe Ferry, subject to match-funding being confirmed by other local authorities, Gosport Borough Council, Portsmouth City Council, New Forest District Council and Southampton City Council.
Gosport Ferry is currently operating, but Hythe Ferry, linking the Waterside and Southampton, has not run since Christmas Eve and last month operator Blue Funnel Cruises, said it had lost £180,000 over the previous 18 months.
'Reasonable numbers'
In a statement, the company said it had "nothing left to get going again" because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers.
Director Lee Rayment said the latest funding, if confirmed from all the local authorities, "does help out", although restricted services were not likely to resume until at least May or June.
"I can only restart when we have an idea that we'll get reasonable numbers and be able to make a profit," he said.
The vessel is due a refit before June, costing at least £60,000.
It was helped by a crowdfunding appeal during the first lockdown in spring 2020 and a new appeal set up to pay for the refit has so far raised £12,000.
It was also given a £45,000 bailout by local councils in September.
Hampshire County Council's executive member for transport, Rob Humby, said: "Without additional financial support the ferry operators have made it clear that they will not be able to carry on, resulting in the loss of valuable local ferry services."
