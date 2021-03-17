Southampton's homes and leisure scheme plans approved
Two multimillion-pound housing and leisure schemes in Southampton have been given the green light.
Altered plans for 519 new homes, shops and garden areas to be built on the site of the former Bargate Shopping Centre have been approved.
Outline planning permission has also been given for 650 homes, two hotels, restaurants, a cinema and a casino on the city's Leisure World site.
It is hoped 1,000 jobs would be created at the Leisure World site.
Buildings along Queensway and East Street and the former shopping centre have already been demolished ahead of work starting on the Bargate Quarter redevelopment.
The plans, alongside the city's medieval town walls, were changed following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Developer, Tellon Capital, altered the scheme to drop a 240-bedroom hotel and add more flats suitable for "home-working".
A detailed planning application will have to be submitted by the developer behind the £250m Leisure World plans, Sovereign Centros, before full planning permission can be granted.
The scheme, in the city's so-called Mayflower Quarter, between the central railway station and the Mayflower Park, would see Southampton's Leisure World cinema and restaurant site, which opened in 1997, knocked down,
The development is expected to be built in four stages from 2022.
