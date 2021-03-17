BBC News

Man who murdered ex Cristina Ortiz-Lozano in Southampton jailed

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Southampton

A man who murdered his ex-partner in a "savage and ferocious" attack, after stalking her on a date with another man, has been jailed for life.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was stabbed 23 times in her home in Spear Road, Southampton, on 21 September 2019.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 31, was caught on CCTV following her as she walked home with her date.

When the pair arrived at her house, Ourzat was waiting outside with flowers, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat must serve a minimum of 19 years in prison

Ourzat, of King George's Avenue, followed Ms Ortiz-Lozano into the property and attacked her in the kitchen with a knife from a drawer.

He also sustained injuries, for which he was treated in hospital.

They had previously been in a 12-year relationship after meeting at school in Spain.

In April 2018, they moved to the UK - living first in Liverpool before moving to Southampton the following year.

Ourzat was caught on CCTV following Ms Ortiz-Lozano and her date

Ourzat pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but was found guilty of murder after a two-week trial.

Sentencing Ourzat, Judge Jane Miller QC said he must serve a minimum of 19 years in prison, adding: "This was a savage, ferocious and sustained attack with a knife."

In a statement read in court, Ms Ortiz-Lozano's father Manuel Ortiz said her death had "emotionally destroyed" their family.

He said: "I asked him to look after Cristina because we loved her very much."

Ourzat followed his former partner before carrying out the fatal attack

Speaking afterwards, Det Insp Toby Elcock described Ourzat as an "extremely dangerous" man whose "abusive and jealous behaviour" led him to take Ms Ortiz-Lozano's life.

"This was a brutal attack on a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her," he added.

