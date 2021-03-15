Sarm Heslop: Friends call for 'urgent' search of Caribbean yacht
Friends of a woman who is missing from a yacht in the Caribbean have called for an "urgent" search of the boat.
Sarm Heslop, 41, from Southampton, was last seen on 7 March onboard Siren Song, a catamaran moored off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands.
She had been staying with her American boyfriend and was reported missing on 8 March, sparking a police search.
"We understand that even now the boat has not been searched by the police," her friends in the UK have said.
The group of friends, who have set up a Missing Sarm Heslop Facebook page to share information about her disappearance, said in a statement: "We are asking for an urgent and thorough investigation.
"We have heard that Sarm's phone, passport and all belongings were left on the boat, where she was living with her boyfriend.
"She would not just disappear, leaving no trace. She is savvy and sensible, it's not like her at all, it just doesn't make sense."
Miss Heslop, a former flight attendant, is known to have gone for dinner with her partner on Sunday 7 March in St John, before returning to the yacht and going to bed. She was missing by 02:00 local time (06:00 GMT), friends said.
A large search with police and volunteer divers of the coastline and sea has been taking place since she vanished more than a week ago.
The group of friends has thanked locals who had helped in the search for Miss Heslop.
"They have been so amazing but we urge them not to give up until she is found or we have more information," they said.
The Virgin Islands Police Department has been contacted for comment. In a press release, it urged anyone with information to get in contact.
