Sarm Heslop: Search for woman missing from yacht in Caribbean
- Published
Concerns are growing for a woman who vanished almost a week ago from a yacht in the Caribbean.
Sarm Heslop, 41, from Southampton, was last seen on the vessel on Sunday night, which was moored off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands.
She was staying with her American boyfriend but was gone in the early morning, leaving her possessions behind.
Her friend Vicki Mogridge-Percy told the BBC: "No one knows what happened."
According to The Virgin Islands Police Department, Miss Heslop, who is described as having a tattoo on her left shoulder, was reported missing on Monday.
The force said: "Heslop was last seen on March 7 aboard the vessel Siren Song, that was moored off the coast of St. John."
Miss Heslop is known to have gone for dinner with her partner on Sunday in St John before returning to the yacht and going to bed.
By 02:00 she was missing, but her bank cards and mobile phone were still on board, friends said.
A large search and rescue operation has been taking place with police and volunteer divers scouring the coastline and waters.
Her friends have set up a Missing Sarm Heslop Facebook page to share information about the search.
Ms Mogridge-Percy said: "I'm feeling just pure shock, just sadness, just worry, it's a roller coaster of emotions. It's really hard to make sense of.
"She's a very smart, witty, sensible, fun person. She wouldn't have gone for a swim in the middle of the night.
"She's not that stupid to have done something like that so it's just really hard to understand what's happened and where she is."
She added: "It's really important that no one stops searching for her. We just need them to keep searching."
Kate Vernalls, another friend, said: "It's a desperate time at the moment whilst we all come together as friends in the UK to find Sarm and try and get as much word out there as possible."
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
