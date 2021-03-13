BBC News

Portsmouth mud rescue sees trapped man pulled to safety

Published
image copyrightSelsey Coastguard
image captionThe man became stuck off Milton Common in Portsmouth

A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from tidal mud.

Coastguard teams, police and paramedics were called to Langstone Harbour, near Milton Common in Portsmouth, shortly after 16:15 GMT on Friday.

Mud rescue specialists were deployed to free the man, who was placed on a stretcher before being winched across the mud to safe ground.

He was left in the care of paramedics but no further details about his condition were released.

image copyrightHillhead Coastguard Rescue
image captionMud rescue specialists used a winch to pull the man to safety

