Three new fire stations set to be built in Hampshire
Three new fire stations are set to be built in Hampshire.
Facilities at Bishop's Waltham and Redbridge will be rebuilt at a cost of £27m. A new facility will also be created at Cosham, Hampshire Fire and Rescue said.
A planning application will be submitted for the fire station in Bishop's Waltham with Winchester City Council later this month.
Plans for the other two sites are due to be submitted later in the year.
Chief fire officer Neil Odin said: "It is vital that as a service we are visible and accessible to the public, which is why all new stations will have dedicated facilities to engage with our communities."
Crews will move to temporary premises while the station in Lower Lane, Bishop's Waltham, is being built.
Cosham fire station will be permanently relocated from in Wayte Street to a larger site in Northern Road.
