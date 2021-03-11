Andover mum Tara Stiles died 'after taking drugs cocktail'
A mother-of-four died after taking a mixture of drugs, an inquest has heard.
Tara Stiles, 33, was found unconscious at a property in Bridge Street, Andover, on 14 April 2020.
Her ex-boyfriend Kieron Wallder was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was himself found dead a week later.
The inquest in Winchester heard Ms Stiles, who had a history of mental illness and drug use, had taken a cocktail of prescribed and non-prescribed drugs.
Ms Stiles had been diagnosed with a personality disorder, anxiety and depression but had "worked hard at abstaining" from drink and drugs, the inquest heard.
Her father Donald Neil told the inquest his daughter was "one of the kindest, loving, most generous people" and although she had been on a "downward path" since her teens, recently "her life had picked up and changed".
He added she had moved to Wiltshire after splitting from Mr Wallder, but the inquest was told they had got back together before her death.
'Emotionless and silent'
Ms Stiles' friend visited Mr Wallder's Bridge Street flat on 14 April after becoming concerned he had not heard from her, the inquest was told.
She was found unconscious on the bed, while Mr Wallder was "emotionless and silent". She was later pronounced dead.
A pathologist's report showed the cause of Ms Stiles' death was a "mixed-drugs overdose" including Diazepam, which she had been prescribed, along with other drugs she had not.
Coroner Jason Pegg concluded she died due to the misuse of drugs.
He said she did not intend to cause her death and Mr Wallder "lacked competence or the state of mind, due to his own intoxication," to help.
Mr Wallder was found dead on 21 April in non-suspicious circumstances, police previously said.
Hampshire Constabulary later said Ms Stiles death was no longer being treated as suspicious and dropped its criminal investigation.
