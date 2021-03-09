Hampshire PC sacked after exposing himself on video
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after exposing himself in a video while in uniform and on duty.
Hampshire Constabulary's Jonathan Finch also exchanged 771 messages on WhatsApp while on duty over two days with a person he had met through a dating app in 2018, a misconduct hearing heard.
The force said most of the messages were "sexual in nature" and he had arranged to engage in sexual activity.
PC Finch was found to have committed gross misconduct and dismissed.
The officer was also found to have committed gross misconduct when he dishonestly claimed pay for work, including an hour of overtime which he had not worked.
