Four homes alight in large thatch fire in Bransbury
A fire has broken out in a thatched cottage and spread to three neighbouring properties.
The blaze broke out in the terrace off Bransbury Lane in the hamlet of Bransbury, near Winchester, Hampshire early on Sunday evening.
More than 100 firefighters have worked overnight to bring the blaze under control. Crews remain at the scene.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has been injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The service said three of the cottages in the terrace were "heavily involved with fire".
Bransbury Lane has been closed from the A303. People are being advised to avoid the area.
