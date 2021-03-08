BBC News

Four homes alight in large thatch fire in Bransbury

image copyrightRushmoor Fire Station
image captionThe fire is affecting four properties in the terrace of thatched homes

A fire has broken out in a thatched cottage and spread to three neighbouring properties.

The blaze broke out in the terrace off Bransbury Lane in the hamlet of Bransbury, near Winchester, Hampshire early on Sunday evening.

More than 100 firefighters have worked overnight to bring the blaze under control. Crews remain at the scene.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has been injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

image copyrightMike King
image captionPlumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the terrace

The service said three of the cottages in the terrace were "heavily involved with fire".

Bransbury Lane has been closed from the A303. People are being advised to avoid the area.

image copyrightHFRS
image captionOver 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze off Bransbury Lane

