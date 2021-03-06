Southampton stabbing attack CCTV images released
A man is in hospital with "serious injuries" after he was stabbed in Southampton.
The 30-year-old was attacked on Friday at around 16:45 GMT in Kingsbury Road, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary has released images of two boys officers want to speak to in connection with the assault.
The force is calling for witnesses or anyone with further CCTV or dash cam footage from the area to come forward.
A police spokesperson said the two boys in the images are white and in their late teens.
One is described as skinny and tall, with brown or ginger curly hair, and was wearing grey.
The other is the younger of the two and was wearing black.
The man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries, the force added.
