Eastleigh train derailment: 'No effective inspections by Network Rail'
A train derailment happened after Network Rail failed to effectively detect track faults, accident investigators have found.
Six wagons came off the track at Eastleigh, Hampshire, in January 2020, blocking the line and damaging points equipment.
Fasteners, which connect the rails to the concrete underneath, had fractured.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said Network Rail needed a strategy to prevent a repeat.
Network Rail has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
CrossCountry, SWR and Southern passenger services between Southampton and Basingstoke were disrupted following the derailment on 28 January, with buses replacing cancelled services and routes diverted.
After the Freightliner wagons were cleared, a 160m (520ft) stretch of temporary track was installed to allow trains to run while a full repair was carried out.
No-one was injured in the derailment.
The RAIB report said "significant damage to the infrastructure" was done when the 52-tonne wagons came off, with the locomotive running for about 35m (115ft) before coming to a stop.
Inspectors found cracks in the fastenings, designed to hold rails in place, were not apparent in visual inspections.
Failures in similar fastenings had been identified across several locations across the rail network in 2015 and 2016.
"Despite previous faults of a similar nature elsewhere, Network Rail had not developed an effective inspection regime to detect such failures," the RAIB said.
The investigation also found Network Rail's team in Eastleigh "was not effectively managing the maintenance of its track assets".
The report's recommendations also stressed "the importance of preserving evidence for safety investigations", after evidence was lost during the subsequent track repair work.
