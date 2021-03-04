BBC News

Changing Places accessible toilets £30m fund offers 'freedom'

image copyrightSarah Brisdion
image captionSarah Brisdion began her campaign seven years ago after using public toilets when out with her twins Erica and Hadley, who has cerebral palsy

A mum who joined calls for more accessible public toilets for disabled people has welcomed a move to install them in existing buildings in England.

Sarah Brisdion, from Hampshire, started a campaign after she experienced difficulties using toilets when out with her son, who has cerebral palsy.

A new £30m government fund has been created to install the facilities - known as Changing Places.

Mrs Brisdion said: "It's wonderful news - it offers freedom".

image copyrightSarah Brisdion
image captionMrs Brisdion said the funding would enable her son, Hadley, to visit places he had not previously been able to go due to a lack of facilities

The mother-of-twins, from Brockenhurst, started campaigning for better facilities seven years ago, when her children Erica and Hadley were three.

Mrs Brisdion said Hadley faced the indignity of having to lay on the floor when he became too heavy for baby changing facilities.

"It dominates what you can do and where you can go if you are constantly having to think about lying on a toilet floor to be changed or using the loo in the car... so you choose not to go out," she said.

"This opens up loads more opportunities for us and thousands of people - giving them options of places they haven't been able to go to before."

She added they were opportunities "many take for granted".

image copyrightSarah Brisdion
image captionIn the run up to Christmas 2017, Mrs Brisdion posted festive selfies on the loo each day

Mrs Brisdion has previously posted festive selfies of herself on the lavatory to raise awareness and also dressed as a poo emoji during a loo-sit in London's Baker Street.

A government spokesman said local authorities would be able to "opt in" to the scheme to receive a proportion of the funding, based on need, to install the facilities.

The facilities include hoists, changing benches and space for carers.

Changing Places are also now compulsory for new buildings in England.

image copyrightMuscular Dystrophy UK
image captionChanging Places include equipment such as a height-adjustable changing benches and hoists

In July, the Department for Transport and Muscular Dystrophy UK announced a £1.27m fund to install 37 more Changing Places at service stations across England.

It means 87 of England's 118 service stations will have the facilities in the next few years.

