Covid: Hampshire and Isle of Wight vaccination walk-ins ended
A walk-in service at Covid mass-vaccination centres in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is to be ended, the NHS has said.
Last week eligible patients could attend hubs during certain hours in Newport, Basingstoke, Portsmouth and Southampton without an appointment.
It came after the Portsmouth centre was said to be operating well below capacity.
Solent NHS Trust said the service "may be considered" again in the future.
Walk-ins operated for a "planned limited" period of seven days for eligible individuals including those aged over 64 and carers.
A trust statement said: "The offer of walk-in appointments... helped to ensure people with the highest need got vaccinated and that no-one was left behind.
"Following the announcement to offer vaccination to those aged 60-63, all eligible, local residents are being asked to book via the National Booking Service and 119 and walk-in appointments are no longer being offered.
"The walk-in approach may be considered again in the future if there is capacity and local need."
It said more than 500,000 vaccinations have so far been delivered across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
