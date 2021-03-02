Hampshire police officer 'pretended to have cancer'
A police officer pretended to have cancer to get out of work and created a "web of lies", a disciplinary hearing has found.
PC Olivia Lucas lied about having treatment for leukaemia between October 2018 and July 2019, a Hampshire police misconduct panel said.
The New Forest officer also exploited colleagues who held events to raise money for her, the force said.
She was found guilty of breaching professional standards.
Ms Lucas tried to "destroy the relationships and reputations" of colleagues by creating fake documents including a county court judgement, the panel said.
She also fabricated a surveillance log and false messages from the Professional Standards Department, it added.
'Truly disgraceful conduct'
The former constable also made up offensive and threatening messages, which she claimed were sent to her by other serving officers, the panel found.
Panel chairwoman Jane Jones said the public would be appalled at Ms Lucas's "truly disgraceful conduct".
Hampshire Assistant Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: "This officer... undertook an orchestrated, calculated and vindictive campaign to destroy the relationships and reputations of innocent colleagues.
"One of most disturbing aspects of this case is the complete lack of respect she showed to the very real lived experiences of cancer patients and survivors."
Ms Lucas resigned before the hearing, which would have dismissed her from the force.
The panel ruled she breached standards in relation to honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.
