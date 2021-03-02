BBC News

Mother and son rescued from tidal mud near Havant

Published
image copyrightHampshire Fire & Rescue
image captionFirefighters used inflatable walkways to reach the woman and child

A mother and her young son had to be rescued after getting stuck in tidal mud near a coastal park.

The pair became trapped up to their knees near Havant, Hampshire, shortly after 14:00 GMT on Monday.

Crews from three stations were called to Harts Farm Way, near Broadmarsh Coastal Park, where the woman and child were trapped about 30ft (10m) from the shore.

The firefighters used inflatable walkways to reach them.

