Car submerged by sea after rolling on to beach in Hampshire

Published
image copyrightScott Porter
image captionThe car was found by members of the public on the beach in the early hours

A car rolled from a parking space on to a beach and became submerged by the tide.

The stricken silver BMW was found full of water and sand in the early hours on the shore off Beach Lane in Netley Abbey, near Southampton.

The vehicle had been parked near the slipway access to the beach.

Hampshire Constabulary said the owner was aware and had come forward. No-one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported.

The force said no offences had taken place, and efforts to free and recover the car from the beach were under way.

image copyrightScott Porter
image captionNo-one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported

