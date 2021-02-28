Southampton man arrested over 'racist attack' is released
A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault has been released, police have confirmed.
The 23-year-old, from Southampton, remains under investigation, Hampshire Constabulary said.
University lecturer Peng Wang was attacked on Tuesday at about 16.15 GMT in Vosper Road, Southampton.
The Chinese national said he needed treatment for facial and elbow injuries after he was punched and kicked to the ground.
Officers were called to reports of a man in his 30s out jogging when a group of people in a car drove past and shouted abuse at him.
The group of men then stopped the car and assaulted the victim, said police.
Father-of-one, Mr Wang, has lived in the city for six years and teaches financial management at the University of Southampton.
He said the men yelled racist slurs at him and became violent when he shouted back.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.
