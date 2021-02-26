University of Southampton lecturer 'beaten up in racist attack'
- Published
A university lecturer has said he was subjected to a violent, racist attack while out jogging.
Chinese national Peng Wang, 37, said four white men shouted at him to "go home" in Southampton on Tuesday.
He said he needed treatment for facial and elbow injuries after they punched and kicked him to the ground, leaving him with a bloody nose and mouth.
University of Southampton, where Mr Wang works, described it as an "appalling and unprovoked attack".
No arrests are believed to have been made in relation to the attack in Vosper Road at about 16:00 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
The father-of-one has lived in the city for six years and teaches financial management at the university.
He said the men yelled racist slurs at him and became violent when he shouted back.
"I got very angry because it's just not civil," Mr Wang said, adding: "They hit me quite badly on my face... I left a lot of blood on the ground."
He said he had seen racism against Asian people increase after former US president Donald Trump used of the phrase "the Chinese virus" to describe Covid-19.
He said if the "hostile environment" did not improve he would bring plans forward to move his family back to China.
A University of Southampton spokesman described the assault as an "appalling and unprovoked attack on a respected member of our academic community".
"Our colleague is receiving support from the university and we will continue to liaise closely with the police," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.