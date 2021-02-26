Covid: Further Portsmouth university party students face expulsion
A second group of Portsmouth university students face expulsion after attending a party in breach of Covid lockdown rules.
Officers were called to Catherine House on Stanhope Road for the second time in a month on Saturday.
Seventeen people, aged between 18 and 21, were reported for summons and fined £800.
University of Portsmouth said it was "totally unacceptable" and the students now face permanent exclusion.
Police previously found 25 students partying in the same student block on 29 January.
'Face the consequences'
Prof Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: "Those students who have broken the law and put themselves and others in danger, must now face the consequences of their irresponsible behaviour.
"Their actions undermine the positive actions of the overwhelming majority of students who are, for their own and others' health and safety, abiding by the very clear rules.
"In addition to fines issued by the police, they now face disciplinary action from the university."
Hampshire Constabulary said more than 20 people had also been fined for attending a party on 3 February at student halls in St Mary's Road, Southampton.
Supt Phil Lamb said: "It's disappointing to see that we're still having to take enforcement action at gatherings like this.
"Limiting the spread of infection is everybody's responsibility, and not just down to the police or enforcement."
