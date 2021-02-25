Freshwater Five: Families 'hopeful' at cocaine smuggling appeal
- Published
The families of fishermen convicted of smuggling cocaine off the Isle of Wight say they are "hopeful" as their Appeal Court hearing nears its conclusion.
Jonathan Beere, 51, and Daniel Payne, 46, were jailed for 24 and 18 years respectively for conspiracy to import drugs worth £53m in May 2010.
They are part of the so-called Freshwater Five who have always maintained their innocence.
Prosecutors insist the convictions are still safe.
Payne and three of his co-defendants - Jamie Green, Scott Birtwistle and Zoran Dresic - were said to have collected the drugs from the English Channel in a fishing boat, the Galwad-Y-Mor, in May 2010.
Beere was alleged to have acted as a liaison between Green, the skipper of the Galwad who was also jailed for 24 years, and those organising the smuggling.
They were found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and given lengthy jail terms. Payne and Birtwhistle have since been released.
The group have always said they were on a "routine fishing trip" at the time police claim the crime took place.
At their trial in 2011, Kingston Crown Court heard the Galwad crossed the path of the Oriane, a container ship sailing from Brazil, and then slowed down to collect the cocaine.
But earlier this week their legal team told the Court of Appeal that new radar evidence showed that "the Galwad never crossed behind the Oriane", meaning it was "simply impossible" for them to have collected the drugs.
Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on third day of the appeal, Mrs Beere said: "We are never going to get the last 10-and-a-bit years back, but we can start trying to rebuild it."
Green's sister Nicky Green said she was "hopeful that the court is going to see the injustice here".
"There has been some dark days along the way, but now ... there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel," she added.
Birtwistle - who is not appealing against his conviction at this hearing as a previous appeal he brought was dismissed - said: "I feel deep down it's positive, but you just never know."
He said that if Beere and Payne's convictions were overturned, he would try and challenge his own conviction through the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
Birtwistle, who was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment, said if his conviction was eventually overturned: "I would go back to sea - that's probably the thing I've missed the most, which I've not been able to do with probation restrictions."
The hearing before Sir Julian Flaux, Mr Justice Andrew Baker and Mr Justice Calver is expected to conclude on Friday. It is likely judgment will be given at a later date.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.